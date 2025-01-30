ICC AWARDS 2024: Emerging, Associate And Umpire Winners Named

As ICC Awards 2024 announcements moved into a third day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) today revealed the winners in five more individual categories – the ICC Emerging Men’s and Women’s Cricketers of the Year, ICC Men’s and Women’s Associate Cricketers of the Year and the ICC Umpire of the Year.

The ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year awards acknowledge the outstanding breakthrough players in international cricket and the Men’s and Women’s awards singled out a talented duo that enjoyed landmark success in 2024.

Kamindu Mendis has been crowned the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year after a record-breaking spell saw the Sri Lankan become the fastest player to reach 1,000 Test runs in 75 years.

He returned to the Test side in March with an immediate impact, striking twin centuries in a match against Bangladesh in Sylhet, and the 26-year-old used that platform to establish himself as one of the leading Test batters in the year, striking 1,049 runs in nine Tests and hitting headlines when he also became the first player to hit a half-century in each of his first eight matches.

South Africa’s Annerie Dercksen wins the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year award, with the all-rounder integral in the Proteas run to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in the UAE in October and enjoying success with the bat and ball in multiple formats.

Despite celebrating debuts in ODI and Test cricket during the year, it was the shortest format where the 23-year-old made her greatest impact, hitting 161 runs at an average of 32.20 and taking five wickets during the year.

Elsewhere, Namibia’s captain Gerhard Erasmus caps a stellar year of outstanding all-round performances in ODI and T20I cricket with his second ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year award, while UAE skipper Esha Oza is also crowned for the second time as the ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, with runs and wickets flowing in another impressive year.

Erasmus struck four half-centuries in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, while returning career-best figures of 5-28 against Nepal in Kathmandu. He also scored four half-centuries in T20I cricket over the course of the year, including 52 from 31 balls against Scotland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, to go with his seven wickets in the competition.

Oza meanwhile, hit 711 runs over the course of the year, a tally only bettered by Smriti Mandhana and Chamari Athapathtu. As well as an unbeaten 114 against Oman in the ACC Women’s Premier Cup in February, she scored 189 runs in the UAE’s impressive showing at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in April and May, which included half-centuries against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Finally, Richard Illingworth claimed the ICC Umpire of the Year award for a third successive year, selected on the basis of his decision making and his outstanding communication and relationships with teams and captains during 2024.

Reacting to their awards, the winners were all reflective on an outstanding 2024 on the international stage.

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year, Kamindu Mendis: “Winning two ICC Player of the Month Awards in 2024, along with being named the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year, fills me with immense joy and pride. These accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my game, with the unwavering support of my coaches, teammates, family, and friends.

“Playing international cricket has always been a childhood dream, and having the chance to showcase my skills on such a platform is both an honour and a result of that relentless effort.

“Looking ahead, my goal is to continue building on my early performances on the international field and use it as a stepping stone to reach the highest level of excellence in the sport.

“I would also like to acknowledge the immense talent of my fellow nominees – Gus, Shamar, and Saim – all of whom are exceptional players.”

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2024, Annerie Dercksen: “I am not one for personal awards or recognition. But it’s a great honour and I am truly humbled by this recognition.

“It genuinely feels like I’m living a dream. I still have the same excitement as when I was a 5-year-old playing in the backyard, but now I’m playing alongside and against all my heroes. Being part of this team has been an incredible experience, and I’m incredibly grateful for the chance to learn and grow from such talented and experienced players. When I reflect, in some ways I almost don’t recognise the player I was a year ago.

“This year has been filled with unforgettable moments, from my ODI and Test debuts in India to the incredible experience of reaching the World Cup final. Although we didn’t win, that journey remains close to my heart and one of the highlights of my career.

“There are so many people I’m grateful to, and I might inevitably forget a few. Above all, all praise, honour, and glory belong to God. I’m deeply thankful to my teammates, who have welcomed me with open arms and shared invaluable guidance. Thank you to the entire Proteas Women management for their continuous support and mentorship. I also appreciate every coach who has worked with me—whether by throwing balls until their arms fell off or by simply having a quick chat over a cup of coffee.

Lastly, I’m forever grateful to my family and friends for their unwavering love and support.

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, Gerhard Erasmus: “I am delighted to be receiving this award again. 2024 has certainly been a moving year for me and to top the Associate world is becoming more and more challenging with the emerging pool of players from all over the world.

“It was a special moment to take my first five-wicket haul and to contribute all-round at the World Cup in West Indies as well as other international competitions.

“A big thanks to my team, Cricket Namibia staff and family for being supporting pillars.”

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, Esha Oza: “It’s a great honour to receive the ICC Women’s Associate Cricket of the Year award for the second time. We are very proud and happy that 2024 has been a year where we’ve had many UAE players shine on the big stage. I feel I’ve also been able to contribute my best for UAE to date.

“It’s been a year where, as a team we were challenged by getting to play against many higher ranked opposition teams and we stood up to the challenge in many games. It’s definitely been a year of growth for me as a player and us [UAE] as a team.

“A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes by many to help us play the way we do. I’m thankful and grateful to everyone who’s shared the path with me to achieve this, my family, friends, coaches, teammates and especially the Emirates Cricket Board. Thank you, ICC, for the award and congratulations to all the award winners.”

ICC Umpire of the Year, Richard Illingworth: “To be awarded the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year is a fantastic honour and one I will cherish very much.

“Having umpired some fantastic games and series of cricket in the past 12 months I also feel very fortunate to do something as a second career which is so enjoyable and rewarding.

“There are a lot of people to thank who have been a great support to me during my life in cricket and during the last year, most importantly my wife Anne.

“All of my colleagues both on and off field whom I’ve worked with – they give me great strength and drive to be the best I can be.

“And finally the game of cricket itself which has provided me with fantastic opportunities and great memories.”

Announcements in the ICC Awards 2024 will continue on Monday, with Men’s and Women’s ODI Cricketers of the Year revealed as well as the Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year.

Winners in 12 individual categories will be revealed each day until Tuesday, culminating in the most coveted and iconic prizes – the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.