Foster Hall man sought by police, have you seen him?

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Roland Lamar Phillips who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Phillips, whose last known address is Foster Hall, St. John is approximately six feet tall, of medium built and has a black complexion.

Roland Lamar Phillips is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Roland Lamar Phillips, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Rodney Inniss

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service