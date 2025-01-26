Female coaches on the rise at ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

At the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, it is not just on the field of play that future stars will be born. As well as a platform for the next generation to shine with bat and ball, the second edition of the tournament promises to be a unique vehicle for female coaching.

The number of females in coaching roles across participating teams has risen from 12 to 20, compared to the inaugural staging in 2023.

Australia, Samoa and Scotland have all-female coaching teams, while Nigeria and South Africa’s coaching teams are staffed by a majority of females; the fact that three of these are Associate Nations demonstrates buy-in across the cricketing family.

Overall, the number of female head coaches has risen from five to seven.

“There has been a shift in momentum which is being played out in the numbers at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup,” said Snehal Pradhan, Manager, Women’s Cricket at the ICC.

“We can’t always see what is happening under the surface but now, we’re seeing a big jump in the number of female coaches, which is a testament to the shift.

“There is a shift in opportunity, in the realisation that there are careers for women who are looking to make their way in the coaching space and that their talent is recognised and nurtured by the Member Boards.”

The growth of female coaching is a reflection of the work put in by each Member, and partly the impact of the ICC’s 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme.

Delivered at regional pathway events on the road to the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, the initiative places a particular focus on engaging aspiring female coaches through a blend of practical coaching and mentorship sessions to nurture their skills in a high performance environment and carve opportunities for their future growth.

Eight of the 20 female coaches at the tournament proper in Malaysia have been mentees on the programme, with one acting as a mentor, as the ICC and Members co-fund opportunities for more women to participate at pathway events.

“There is now a collective awareness from our Members of the value of tapping into a workforce that they didn’t before,” said Pradhan.

“Our objective with the programme moving forward is to increase the number of head coaches. Some females come in as an assistant coach, and we hope with a combination of our intervention and Member support, our vision is that she will be up-skilled enough to take on a head coach position for the next Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.”

South Africa’s Trisha Chetty and England’s Beth Morgan are among the former top international cricketers who are coaching at the tournament. Ex-England senior head coach Lisa Keightley is also part of the Australian coaching team.

“The important bit is to show that it’s possible,” said Pradhan. “A woman who is interested in coaching, whether they are from a playing background or otherwise, can see that this is possible, this is feasible, this is realistic.

“There is a pathway and an opportunity for a livelihood, to stay connected and give back to the game.

“You can’t be what you can’t see and only when we are able to spotlight these initial trailblazers who then become role models for the next generation, do we start to see generational change.”