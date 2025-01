This heartfelt Norman Lear comedy follows Harry (George Wallace), an old-school car wash owner in Alabama who has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as a trans woman, Desiree (Laverne Cox). Her homecoming brings together a hilarious cast of friends, coworkers, and love interests, as Desiree and Harry try to get it right the second time around.

