BWA FACILITY IN ST. MICHAEL STILL IMPACTED BY LOW LEVELS

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) advises that the Ionics Freshwater Limited Desalination Plant on the Mighty Grynner Highway, was again impacted by electrical issues overnight. Although the plant is currently online, reservoir levels at the connected BWA facility in St. Michael are still being affected and will take some time to return to normal.



As a result, customers in parts of St. Michael, St. James, St. Thomas, and St. George may continue to experience low water pressure or outages until normal water levels are restored.



The affected areas may include:

In St. James:

Husbands, Clearview Heights, Clover Crescent, Meadow Vale Heights, Crystal Heights, Hoytes Village, Hoytes Terrace, Prior Park, Holders Hill, Durant Village, John Plains, West Terrace Gardens, West Terrace Heights, Husbands Gardens, Husbands Heights, Oxnards, Prior Park, Wanstead Heights, Wanstead Gardens, Thorpes, Haynesville, Bamboo Ridge, Seaview, Walcott’s Road- Sandy Lane, Bennett’s Road and surrounding districts.

In St. Thomas:

Plumtree, Blowers, Bagatelle Gardens, Bagatelle Terrace, Welches, Welches Terrace, Welches Heights, Welches Gardens, Redman’s Village, Melrose, Welches Grove, Bagatelle Park, Arthur Seat, Jackson, Grand View, Welches Heights, Kew Land, Padmore Village, Clover Crescent and surrounding areas.

In St. George:

Flat Rock, Ashbury and surrounding districts.

In St. Michael:

Lodge Hill, Hinds Hill, Clermont, Warrens Heights, Warrens Terrace, Warrens Park, Warrens, Rock Dundo, University Drive, Airlie Tenantry, Grazettes, Clermont, Well Gap and surrounding areas.



The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience and sincerely thanks customers for their understanding and continued patience.