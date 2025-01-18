BWA Conducting Dye Tracing in its Distribution Network

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is ramping up efforts to improve its water management on the island. It is now utilizing an approved and safe type of food grade dye to be injected at various sections of the network to determine precisely where the water supplied from these sources flows. Collecting this data will permit the Authority to be able to better understand and analyse how the groundwater flows to and from BWA facilities.

The dye is not harmful in any way. It is non-toxic, environmentally friendly and poses no threat to humans, animal or aquatic life. Customers may see slight tinges of colour in their water and can continue to use the potable water coming into their homes as normal.

BWA Hydrogeologist Jamie Paul explains that “this dye tracing is a scientific method that has been used in the water industry internationally for a long time and the BWA will be using this method to give the Authority a clear idea of how the water flows underground – where it comes from and where it goes. We will be starting our checks in the Bowmanston, Sweet Vale and Hampton areas. Residents of areas such as Porey Spring, Content, Lammings, Welchman Hall, Barker Corner, Dunscombe, Ridge, Easy Hall and surrounding areas may be the first to see a pinkish colour appearing in their pipe-borne supply.”

As the process continues over the coming weeks, different colour dyes will be used in different sections of the distribution network to allow for effective tracing and customers in other areas may see slight tinges of colour in their water.

The Authority reminds residents that the water is not harmful at all and is absolutely safe to use for all purposes.

In the long-term, information collected will be used to create baseline data which should allow the Authority to identify potential challenges or issues an area may be experiencing that may result in low pressures or water outages. This can then facilitate actions to investigate and resolve the matter in a more timely manner.

The Authority will continue to inform customers of the progress of this work by notices shared on broadcast and social media. Residents with queries can contact the Authority’s Customer Service personnel at 434-4292.

The Barbados Water Authority thanks its valued customers for their understanding as it works to improve the management and provision of potable water on the island.