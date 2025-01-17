A Farewell Message from U.S. Ambassador Roger Nyhus

Serving as President Biden’s U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS has been the honor of a lifetime. On January 20, 2025, I will step down, following the standard process for a change in presidential administration.

From the start of my tenure, I was guided by three core priorities: address climate change, strengthen regional security, and promote economic prosperity for all. Together, through genuine partnership and collaboration, we have made significant progress on all three.

Addressing Climate Change

When disaster struck with Hurricane Beryl, our strong bonds with the region showed their true strength. The United States provided $2 million in immediate disaster-response funding, helping communities rebuild and recover. This effort is part of our broader commitment through the U.S. Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC2030), launched in 2022. Under PACC2030, the United States has committed nearly $100 million in new resources to expand access to climate finance, accelerate the transition to renewable energy, and enhance resilience to climate change and natural disasters across the Caribbean.

Enhancing Regional Security

The United States continues to strengthen security by engaging with partners through initiatives like the Tradewinds military exercise, which brought together 26 nations with $8 million in U.S. support. Additionally, the U.S. provided security training and investment for the SIDS4 conference in Antigua and Barbuda and the T-20 Men’s Cricket World Cup throughout the Eastern Caribbean. These efforts enhanced disaster-response capabilities and helped build a more secure, resilient region.

Promoting Economic Prosperity for All

Our economic partnership has grown stronger, opening doors for businesses and communities. Partnerships like the agreements signed by EXIM President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis stand out. These record agreements unlock up to $800 million in potential financing for Barbados and Saint Kitts and Nevis, focusing on transformative areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and cybersecurity. This is what happens when nations work together—opportunity and prosperity grow for everyone.

We have also worked hard to improve air connectivity throughout the region. The Caribbean Aviation Working Group, launched by the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown and expanded to include U.S. Embassies in Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago, is making real strides in better connecting the region through harnessing the power of the U.S. private sector. Improved travel means more opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange—benefits that ripple out to communities across the Eastern Caribbean and the United States.

As a Native American who grew up on the Pacific Ocean, the Eastern Caribbean has captured my heart. The amazing people, places, issues and opportunities speak to me and my expertise. As I depart my post, I express my sincere gratitude to the people and governments of the Eastern Caribbean for your hospitality, partnership, and friendship. I leave confident knowing that the partnership between the United States and the Eastern Caribbean is strong and will continue to grow, guided by the values and aspirations that unite us.

U.S. Ambassador Roger Nyhus