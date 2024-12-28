THE UNBREAKABLE BOY Trailer (2025) Zachary Levi

A young boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes him truly unique is his joyous, funny, life-affirming world view that transforms and unites everyone around him.
Director: Jon Gunn
Writers: Jon Gunn, Scott LeRette, Susy Flory
Stars: Zachary Levi, Amy Acker, Meghann Fahy
