Seaside Aquatics touts Swimming as a Low Impact workout for Older Barbadians

LiveWell Clinics had their successful conclusion of the 10,000-Step 90-Day Challenge over the weekend, this was a community health initiative to promote physical activity and well-being across Barbados.



It all happened at the Pelican Village in the City, among those addressing the event was Terrance Haynes, Founder of Seaside Aquatics who emphasised the benefits of swimming as a low impact workout for older Barbadians.



Livewell’s programme saw assistance from not only Seaside Aquatics as a Gold sponsor, but Hannah Properties, Standard Distributors and Studio Dental among many others…

