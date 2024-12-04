School Technology Programme gets a better seat in the Modern World

The Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School’s aim to continually upgrade its technical and vocational programme to meet modern standards was recently helped by CIBC Caribbean. It came in the form of ergonomic chairs.

Nicholas Bedford, Head of the school’s Technology and Vocational Department, explained that, about eight years ago, in an effort to maintain its role as a leading private secondary school in Barbados, they had embarked on a programme to improve the school’s Industrial Arts programme by enhancing its technical and vocational education.

Fourth-form student, Roel Boyce (left) and his class mates work in ergonomic comfort as teacher and head of the school’s Technology and Vocational Department, Nicholas Bedford makes a point to Jerome Gittens, CIBC Caribbean’s Business Development Officer, Personal and Business banking.

Bedford added that this was motivated by the belief that education should seek to cater to the interests and abilities of all students, which meant that they needed to be offered a variety of skills.

“We had a big dream but no money,” he said, adding that Sandra Maughn, the school’s CVQ Coordinator, was given the job of leading the project. This included a new block, which now houses the Industrial Arts Workshop, a kitchen for home economics, as well as facilities for the teaching of other skills, such as barbering and cosmetology.

Maughan said the school had to ensure that those facilities were equipped with furniture, tools and appliances which comply with industrial standards similar to those the students would meet in the working environment. She added that, while the project had progressed favourably through donations of equipment and other materials, as well as labour from skilled donors, it still required additional assistance. The school was therefore very appreciative of CIBC Caribbean’s donation.

Leading the way to a specially outfitted 4th Form classroom, where building technology students were busily working on their school-based assessment projects for their CXC examination, Bedford pointed out that the students previously sat on stools built by their peers in the woodwork room. However, for safety, health and comfort reasons, ergonomic chairs, costing about $400 to $500 were required.

The Department Head reiterated that they were therefore ‘very grateful’ to the bank for its contribution of chairs. He said that the school considered itself blessed to have donors – corporate, individuals, including past students, and church members – who supported its vision for the department.

Turning to the students, he reminded them of their need to express their gratitude for the blessings they received. Referring to Bible stories to illustrate the point that mere recognition was not enough, but that it was important to also thank those who provided that assistance.

Bedford also noted that this was not the first time the bank had helped the school, as he indicated that some of the computers used by the fourth form students, were some the bank had donated during 2018.

He added that, since those computers were nearing the end of their usefulness for the Building Technology Programme, they would be passed on to other classes doing subjects which did not require such complex software.

Responding to Bedford’s comments, Jerome Gittens, CIBC Caribbean’s Business Development Officer, Personal and Business Banking, said that the bank was pleased to assist such a vision that catered to the educational needs of young people, especially as demands grew to match rapidly emerging technology.