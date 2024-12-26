“Quando” from Richmond sought by police, exercise caution if sighted

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Taquan Emmanuel Reid, 27 years alias ‘Quando’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.
Reid, whose last known address is Wilkinson Road, Richmond, St Michael; is approximately five feet six inches tall, of dark complexion and is slim built.
Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Taquan Emmanuel Reid, is asked to contact C.I.D. personnel at the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7501, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.
Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbor or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.
The subject is considered to be armed and dangerous and the public is advised to exercise caution.
- Rodney Inniss: Inspector
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
