Pre-Caribbean Studies Conference Site Visits at Host Island St. Martin

CSA President Dr. Rhoda Arrindell (L) and Program Committee Chair Meagan Sylvester (R), visiting from New York for stakeholder meetings early this week, relaxed post-business with St. Martin author Lasana M. Sekou (center)

CSA President Dr. Rhoda Arrindell (L) and Program Committee Chair Meagan Sylvester (R), visiting from New York for stakeholder meetings early this week, relaxed post-business with St. Martin author Lasana M. Sekou (center)

Preparations for the 49th annual Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) conference in St. Martin, themed “Reparations: Resistance, Resilience, Reproduction, and Rehabilitation” (June 1–7, 2025), are gaining momentum.

CSA Vice President Dr. Donna Hope was also on-island, visiting from UWI, Jamaica, for the pre-conference site visits.

We visited with stakeholders and media to work out logistics and build awareness for the conference,” said Arrindell, a noted St. Martin educator currently lecturing at Howard University, Washington, D.C.

The conference will feature scholarly panels, public events, an exhibition of new books by CSA members, a Literary Salon spotlighting St. Martin authors, an awards ceremony, and a closing gala.

The 1,100-member-strong CSA is the primary association for scholars and practitioners working on the Caribbean region (including Central America and the Caribbean coast of South America). Its members hail from the Caribbean, North America, South America, Central America, Africa, Europe, and beyond.

