People Empowerment Ministry of Barbados lauds Livewell Clinics

Trudy Waterman receives her voucher for a 55 inch flatscreen smart TV from General Manager of Standard Distributors, Renatta Mohammed

Trudy Waterman receives her voucher for a 55 inch flatscreen smart TV from General Manager of Standard Distributors, Renatta Mohammed

LiveWell Clinics just held the successful conclusion of their 10,000-Step 90-Day Challenge, a community health initiative to promote physical activity and well-being across Barbados. It all happened at the Pelican Village in the City, addressing the event was Kirk Humphrey, Minister of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs who hinted his Ministry may collaborate in future iterations of the programme, which saw assistance from Standard Distributors, Aone Supermarkets, Surfside Gym, Platinum Motors and Zephirins Bakery among many others…

