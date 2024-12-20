Breaking News

NICKEL BOYS (2025) Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: Drama

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys chronicles the powerful friendship between two young African American men navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida.

Director: RaMell Ross
Writers: RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes, Colson Whitehead
Stars: Ethan Cole Sharp, Sam Malone, Najah Bradley

