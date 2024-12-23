“Let’s Unpack It” endorses Livewell Clinic for anti-NCD campaign

LiveWell Clinics just wrapped up their 10,000-Step 90-Day Challenge this weekend, it was a community health initiative to promote physical activity and well-being across Barbados.

It all happened at the Pelican Village in Bridgetown, among those addressing the event was Dr David Johnson, creator of “Let’s Unpack It” who told participants he definitely is planning to sustain his alliance with Livewell.

Livewell’s programme saw assistance from not only Seaside Aquatics as a Gold sponsor, but Hannah Properties, Standard Distributors and Studio Dental among many others… In addition, the developer of this drive Dr Emma Dash credited her sister Lily Dash as the lynchpin behind the programme’s success.