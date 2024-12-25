Leader of the Opposition, The Hon. Ralph Thorne KC, MP’s 2024 Christmas Message

Good day. I feel a sense of honour and privilege that I am given this opportunity to address you at this sacred time of Christmas.

This is a Christian season in which we express peace, generosity and love and we must ensure that these expressions should never become a cliche in our human relations.

This season must never become a ritual, but must remain a time in which our shared humanity reflects that original spirit of peace, generosity and love.

So how do we express that generosity? We learn that true generosity is expressed by the giving of time, talents and treasures. I therefore encourage all Barbadians to give accordingly;

Giving of time may be an unexpected visit to a cherished friend that you have not seen in a while because of a busy schedule.

Giving of talents may be to give your labour in any of its many forms without charge.

Giving of your treasures can be a gift of money, a piece of art or some other precious object that you own.

We often do not give because we fear deprivation, until we discover how spiritually uplifting, rewarding and liberating is the act of unselfish giving.

When we are able to do these things, we further discover that our generosity brings us to a place of peace and that love becomes manifest among us.

We discover that we become a light in the darkness that surrounds all of us and that Christmas returns us to God’s command that we should love each other.

In our turmoiled and complicated lives, it is often not easy to do, but in the dark corners of our existence, let us shine our light of peace and generosity and love and let that light radiate beyond the day of Christmas and illuminate our pathway into 2025, so that when we say ‘Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year’, we will say it with the true meaning of Christmas. We will say it to friend and foe alike.

Barbadians, here and across the world, on behalf of the Democratic Labour Party and the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, I say Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with that meaning pure and true.

Thank you and God bless.