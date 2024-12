The Major Crime Unit of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged Luston Trace Qurie Watson, 38 years a Jamaican national residing at Lot 9 Heddings, Saint Phillip for the following offences:

Murder – of Shane Parris on the 13th January, 2024

Possession of Cannabis

Possession with intent to supply Cannabis

Trafficking in Cannabis

Watson appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #1 on Saturday, 14th December, 2024.