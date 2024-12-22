Export Barbados cites 10,000 Steps Challenge as Essential to combat NCD’s

Breaking News

LiveWell Clinics just held the successful conclusion of their 10,000-Step 90-Day Challenge, a community health initiative to promote physical activity and well-being across Barbados.

It all happened at the Pelican Village in the City, among those addressing the event was Mark Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Export Barbados who indicated the healthy initiative is a perfect fit with his organisation.

Livewell’s programme saw assistance from Hitz 106.7 FM, Gainzville, Bayview Hospital and Standard Distributors among many others…

