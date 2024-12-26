Breaking News

  • “Quando” from Richmond sought by police, exercise caution if sighted

  • Double Murder accused in remand past New Year’s 2025

  • Prime Minister of Barbados’ 2024 Christmas Message

  • Executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) reacts to tragic passing of Shawn Jones

  • BARJAM SPEAKS OUT ON ADVOCATE WORKERS SITUATION: HAS TIME COME FOR FTC TO WEIGH IN AND GARNISH ACTION & EXECUTORS?

  • Beckles Rd man in remand until 2025 for weapon & ammo

54 year old Peter Terrence Louis Barton from Sandbox Ave, Bayville, St Michael

Double Murder accused in remand past New Year’s 2025

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

Double Murder accused in remand past New Year’s 2025

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
54 year old Peter Terrence Louis Barton from Sandbox Ave, Bayville, St Michael

The Major Crime Unit of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged Peter Terrence Louis Barton 54 years of Sandbox Ave, Bayville for the following offences:

  • Murder – of Randy Brathwaite between the 27th June, 2023 and 5th December, 2024.
  • Murder – of Junior Taitt between the 27th June, 2023 and 5th December, 2024.
54 year old Peter Terrence Louis Barton from Sandbox Ave, Bayville, St Michael
54 year old Peter Terrence Louis Barton from Sandbox Ave, Bayville, St Michael

Barton appeared before Magistrate Joyanne Clarke in the District ‘C’ Court located at Oistins Magistrate’s Court complex on Tuesday, 24th December, 2024. He has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Monday, January 13th, 2025

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer  

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 116
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280