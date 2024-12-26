Double Murder accused in remand past New Year’s 2025

The Major Crime Unit of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged Peter Terrence Louis Barton 54 years of Sandbox Ave, Bayville for the following offences:

Murder – of Randy Brathwaite between the 27 th June, 2023 and 5 th December, 2024.

Murder – of Junior Taitt between the 27th June, 2023 and 5th December, 2024.

Barton appeared before Magistrate Joyanne Clarke in the District ‘C’ Court located at Oistins Magistrate’s Court complex on Tuesday, 24th December, 2024. He has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Monday, January 13th, 2025

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service