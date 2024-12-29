CIBC Caribbean Team mix and mingle with seniors

It was a time of sharing skills, stories, and so much more when current employees met with those long retired at the Gentle Folk Nursing Home in a Mix and Mingle event, sponsored by team members of CIBC Caribbean’s Personal & Business Banking, Head Office team.

From left to right – Sherwyn Codrington, Associate Director, Retail Strategic Initiatives & Change Management, Peter Belgrave – Staff member Gentle Folk , Jenise Belgrave, Owner/Manager Gentle Folk, Roseann Franklyn, Kwame Mascoll, Associate Director, PBB Sales Management, Insurance & Deposits, Damian Belgrave – Staff member and Chris McFarlane, Associate Director, Innovation & Lending Channels

The event coincided with Barbados’ Independence celebrations and the upcoming Christmas season, it provided a wonderful opportunity for seniors to be part of both celebrations as they played games and exchanged stories with staffers.

Commenting on the reason for the event, the bank’s Manager, Branch Experience & Standards, Sonia Boyce, said, “Seniors can face challenges such as loneliness and failing health. This initiative is a great way to help them engage with the community. The advantage of multiple generations coming together in service helps bridge the age gap, and we can all come away benefiting from such interactions and learning.” And they certainly did that as they interacted with the seniors, sharing experiences and taking part in general conversation.

At the end, comments from the CIBC team members included: “We had a blast!!” “We met a gentleman who was born on December 23, 1923, and he was as sharp as ever!” “We sang with the residents … played games. Snakes and Ladders was a hit.” Others said, “We were truly blessed by this visit. Our intention was to share our time and talents with the residents, which we did, but they shared so much more with us!” “Unforgettable memories were made that day with our Nation Builders.” Another colleague said: “This was excellent for them, and humbling for us. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

From left to right – Mekeba Mason, Portfolio Metrics Analyst, Roseann Franklyn and Shareeka Thompson Gentle Folk Staff

The bankers did not visit empty-handed, Kwame Mascoll, Sherwyn Codrington and Chris McFarlane presented hampers to the Home on the groups’ behalf. Gregory Blackman, Director, Client Experience & Sales, , thanked the Home’s staff and management for “the opportunity not only to present gift baskets/tokens but also to interact with their wards.”

The Mix and Mingle was held under the Adopt-a-Cause programme, which encourages the bank’s employees to take part in community projects by donating their time and tangible gifts.