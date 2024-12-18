Charities benefit from Barbados Rally2 Championship

Three local charities nominated by the podium finishers in the 2024 Barbados Rally2 Championship, which ended at on the December 1st Motorsport Island Stages will soon receive donations from the motor sport community. These bring to a total of Bds $18,000 the funds distributed since the championship was launched three seasons ago.

Administered by the Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) and promoted by BeSocial, it is the country’s first national motor sport championship, encompassing events run by a number of the BMF’s member clubs. Sponsored this year by CIBC Caribbean and Ace H & B Hardware, the title sponsor for the first two seasons was First Citizens.

The championship rules require each driver to nominate an island charity to receive a Bds $5,000 donation from the title sponsor should he become champion. In seasons two and three, the BMF expanded the scheme by donating an additional $1,000 and $500 to the charities nominated by the drivers who finished second and third at year-end.

The 2024 Champion Josh Read nominated the Because of Jenna Trust, which is dedicated to easing the suffering of severely brain-injured children in Barbados and improving their quality of life.



The cause has benefitted in each year of the BMF championship, as it was also inaugural Champion Stuart Maloney’s nominated charity, and he then went on to finish second last year earning a second donation.

Championship runner-up in 2024 is Jamaica’s Kyle Gregg. His chosen charity, the Autism Association of Barbados, which works to foster understanding, acceptance and appreciation of the autistic community, has also benefitted more than once, as Gregg had already finished third in last year’s standings.



Third this year, in his first season of 4wd competition, was Logan Watson, whose nominated charity was the Ark Animal Welfare Society, a multi-national group dedicated to animal rights.

The 2023 Champion was Gregg’s fellow-countryman Jeff Panton, in whose name Bds $5,000 has been donated to The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgetown. The funds will be used to support the Marina Brewster Centre at Farrs in St Peter, formerly the Farrs Children’s Home, which is on a road often used for transits and servicing for motor sport events. The money will also help provide food hampers for Aids patients and victims.

BMF Vice-President (Sport) David Williams said: “When the R5 Championship, as it was first called, was launched, giving back to the community was an important theme. I am so glad that motor sport has been able to support such worthy island charities.”