Caribbean Development Bank Appoints Daniel Best as its 7th President

The Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) announces the election of Mr. Daniel Best, a Barbadian, as the seventh President of the institution. This decision, reached today, underscores the Bank’s commitment to visionary leadership and sustainable development across the Caribbean region.

Mr. Best brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the region’s development challenges and opportunities. With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in development finance, policy planning, and infrastructure investment, he is well-positioned to lead the CDB into its next chapter of impactful regional transformation.

As President, Mr. Best will oversee the Bank’s strategic direction, focusing on its core mandate to reduce poverty and inequality while fostering inclusive and sustainable growth. Under his leadership, the Bank aims to build on its legacy while addressing emerging challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing global landscape.