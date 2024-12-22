Bridgetown US Embassy Expands Aviation Working Group to Enhance Caribbean Connectivity

The United States Embassy in Bridgetown just announced the expansion of the Caribbean Aviation Working Group, an initiative aimed at strengthening inter-island connectivity throughout the Caribbean. Launched in early 2024 by U.S. Ambassador Roger Nyhus in Bridgetown, the group has now expanded to include the United States Embassies in Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. The four U.S. Ambassadors have joined forces to advance regional air connectivity.

This unique collaboration brings together resources, expertise, and a unified strategy to tackle the shared challenges of improving air travel across the region. Together, they are laying the groundwork for sustainable growth in tourism, trade, and economic resilience, highlighting the U.S. commitment to a connected and prosperous Caribbean.

Roger Nyhus, U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, highlighted the importance of this expansion saying, “Enhancing inter-island connectivity will improve the travel experience for U.S. tourists, citizens living in the Caribbean and businesses operating in the region, including by unlocking multi-island travel. By improving access to this remarkable region, we will stimulate economic growth that benefits local communities and strengthen ties between the U.S. and the Caribbean.” The Caribbean Aviation Working Group is committed to enhancing connectivity that is essential to unlock the Caribbean’s economic potential, support job creation, healthcare access, and educational opportunities that empower local communities and drive regional prosperity.

Underscoring the importance of regional connectivity to economic development, U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond shared her perspective, emphasizing, “By combining our resources and expertise, we are not only elevating commercial air travel across the region but also unlocking new opportunities in emergency response, the distribution of essential goods, and the promotion of cultural exchange.”

The United States recognizes that the development of reliable inter-regional transportation is essential for building resilient economies, attracting foreign investment, and promoting cultural and educational exchanges across the Caribbean. The working group will explore strategic partnerships, investment opportunities, and logistical solutions that address the unique transportation challenges faced by the Caribbean, while minimizing environmental impact and maximizing cost efficiency.

Reflecting on the value of collaboration for long-term success, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot noted, “The expansion of the Caribbean Aviation Working Group marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to enhancing regional connectivity. By working together, we can unlock new opportunities for both U.S. and Caribbean businesses.”

The expansion of the Caribbean Aviation Working Group to include U.S. Embassies in Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago represents a significant step toward strengthening U.S.-Caribbean collaboration in the aviation sector. This initiative underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting Caribbean nations in achieving their economic and connectivity goals through tailored, region-specific approaches.

Highlighting the impact of increased connectivity on cultural and economic exchange, U.S. Ambassador to Suriname Robert Faucher remarked, “The U.S. is at its best when we work collectively with our partners – that’s what is so special about the Caribbean Aviation Working Group. By bringing together four embassies, a suite of government agencies, and a wealth of private connections, we hope to bring the United States and the countries of the Caribbean region even closer, benefitting all our citizens in real and practical ways. We remain convinced it can be done.“