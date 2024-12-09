Black Knight Bikers Club Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Award Ceremony and Gala Night

As part of their 10th-anniversary celebrations, the Black Knight Bikers Club hosted an Awards and Gala Night to honor the achievements of its members and sponsors and to commemorate a decade of camaraderie, resilience, and shared passion for biking.

The event, held at the Coast Guard Base recently, it brought together club members, supporters, and special guests for an evening of reflection, recognition, and celebration.

President Fabian Reeves, who has served at the helm of the club for the past ten years, opened the night by expressing his pride in how the Black Knight Bikers have evolved from a group of enthusiasts into a family bonded by mutual respect and a commitment to responsible riding.

Reeves remarked, “This club has always been about more than just the rides. It’s about the friendships we’ve built, the lives we’ve touched, and the impact we’ve made together.”

A key highlight of the evening was Reeves’ announcement of a leadership transition. After a decade of dedicated service, he revealed his decision to step back temporarily to focus on his well-being, taking an annual sabbatical. Vice President Kevin “X” Wickham will step into the role of Acting President, with Adrian ‘Ace’ Rock assuming the position of Vice President. The announcement was met with resounding support as members applauded the new leadership team, confident in their ability to guide the club forward.

The Club’s Public Relations Officer, Ms. Deanzer Roberts in delivering the keynote address reflected on the club’s journey from its inception to its current status as a recognized leader in advocacy and community service.

“Our club has grown beyond being just a group of bikers. We are community leaders and advocates for important causes like anti-bullying and breaking stereotypes about bikers. Together, we have created a legacy of service and unity,” said Ms. Roberts during her address.

“We’ve proven that bikers are more than their leather jackets and helmets. We are citizens committed to creating a positive legacy through charity work, advocacy, and mentorship,” said Ms. Roberts.

The night also featured an inspiring awards ceremony to recognize members who went above and beyond in contributing to the success of the club. Honorees included:

Kelian Adonis – Most Influential Biker for offering guidance and mentorship.

– Most Influential Biker for offering guidance and mentorship. Davie Best, Dexter Austin, Donovan Hippolyte – Most Reliable Team Members for their unwavering dedication.

– Most Reliable Team Members for their unwavering dedication. Joni Batson – Most Charitable Member for her selfless support of the club’s charitable efforts.

– Most Charitable Member for her selfless support of the club’s charitable efforts. Dwayne Cumberbatch – Man of Valor for his resilience and mentorship.

– Man of Valor for his resilience and mentorship. Deanzer Roberts – Best Journalism Award for promoting the club’s values in the media.

– Best Journalism Award for promoting the club’s values in the media. Tamisha Worrell – Outstanding Administrator for ensuring the smooth operation of the club.

– Outstanding Administrator for ensuring the smooth operation of the club. Nicola Henry – Most Proficient Member for her creativity and determination.

– Most Proficient Member for her creativity and determination. Maurita Forde – Most Dependable Club Member for her steadfast commitment.

– Most Dependable Club Member for her steadfast commitment. Kevin Wickham – Prestigious Leadership Award for his exceptional dedication to the club.

As the evening came to a close, Reeves raised a toast to the club’s bright future. “Here’s to the road ahead, to new adventures, and to the memories we’ll continue to create together,” he said.