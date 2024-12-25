Barbados Rally Club confirms 2024 Roll of Honour

More than 250 competitors participated in the broad range of motor sport disciplines organised by the Barbados Rally Club (BRC) in 2024, of whom 23 head into the winter break as Champions, many adding further overall or class titles to their already impressive cvs after the BRC confirmed its annual roll of honour today (Friday).

Stuart Maloney is Champion Driver and 4wd Champion for the second time, adding the year-end titles to his victory in BCIC Rally Barbados 2024, when he became the first participant to win the event as driver and co-driver. Chris Hoad, who lost out on a tie-break to Maloney in 2021, again finishes second overall, this year having won a tie-break with third-placed Rhett Watson, who is 2wd Champion for the third time.

In the Autocross Championship, Stephen Nicholls has claimed his second Champion Driver crown in three years and his fifth consecutive win in the 2wd Race Tyres class. David-Anthony Balgobin has won the Motoring News Rookie Championship by just one point, defeating Callum Kirton, who wins back-to-back Junior titles.

Second last year, Simon Parravicino and Andrew Croney are the Champion Driver and Navigator respectively in this year’s Chefette MudDogs Safari Championship. A first win for Parravicino, it is Croney’s third title in the navigational rallying discipline, following successes in 2018 and 2006, when he won his first Champion Navigator title as a novice. George Mendes and Leslie Evanson are first-time winners of the Class B title.

The BRC Driver’s & Class Championships ended at last month’s Winter Rally, where former karting and circuit racing champion Maloney (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) claimed his seventh FIA R5 class win in the season’s eight rounds. He scored 133 of a possible 135 points, repeating his Champion Driver, 2wd and FIA R5 class title treble of 2021.

Runner-up Hoad (BimmaCup) has won the Clubman 2 class for the second time in four years, while SuperModified 2 class-winner Watson (BMW M3) is another to repeat a championship treble. He has waited longer than Maloney, however, as he won the first of his back-to-back Champion Driver and 2wd titles in 2014, when he also won consecutive crowns in what was then known as SuperModified 12.

The three Modified class winners complete the top six overall: Jonathan Still (BMW M3) returned to winner’s row for the first time in some years with victory in Modified 3. But for missing the double-header Autumn Sprint, Neil Corbin (Toyota GT86 CS-R3) might have finished higher than fifth overall, though he still beat Sean Corbin (BMW 318ti Compact) to the M2 title by four points. Kurt Thompson (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX) celebrated his first season of 4wd competition by winning M4.

Other first-time class Champions were Karl Bovell (C3 BMW 325) and Chadane Holder (GpB Toyota Starlet), whose impressive tally of 128 points would have placed him second to Maloney in the final standings if Group B cars were eligible for overall position. The remaining Champions were merely adding to already impressive cvs: Dane Skeete (WRC Subaru Impreza WRC S12), Edward Corbin (SM1 Daihatsu Charade), Harold Morley (Historic 2 Porsche 911 RSR) and Kyle Gill (C1 Mitsubishi Mirage RS Clone).

The BRC Autocross Championship, run over five rounds at Bushy Park, attracted more than 50 competitors, with 35 drivers scoring points the best-subscribed 2wd Street Tyres class, with Champion Andros Welch (Toyota GT86) finishing second in the overall standings to Nicholls (Nissan March). Third was 4wd Street Tyres Champion Jevon Lashley (Lancer Evo X), while other stand-out performances came from Balgobin and Kirton, both driving BimmaCup cars, who finished sixth and seventh overall. Cheryl-Ann Hurley (Hyundai Ioniq/Toyota Starlet) won the Ladies Category.

By winning the MudDogs Championship, Parravicino and Croney (Jeep Wrangler) dislodged multiple Champions Leslie Alleyne and Chris O’Neal (Suzuki Jimny), who finished second and third respectively in the Driver and Navigator standings. The 2023 Class B Champions Stephen and Ben Moore (Isuzu D-Max) occupied the other podium positions, navigator Ben losing out to Croney by just two points.

They were replaced in the Class B roll of honour by Mendes and Evanson (Suzuki Vitara), Mendes winning a tie-break with Charles Clarke for the driver’s title, while Evanson beat Clarke’s mother Robyn to the navigator title by four points after a season of intense competition.

BRC Driver’s Championship

Final Overall Positions after round 8:

Champion – Stuart Maloney (FIA R5 Rock Hard Cement/M-Jet/Bushy Park Barbados/Sign Station Skoda Fabia RS Rally2), 133 points

2nd Chris Hoad (C2 Subway/Dasani Water/Color XL/Shell Lubricants/Guava Tech BimmaCup), * 123pts

3rd Rhett Watson (SM2 Chefette/Frosteez/Finlandia Vodka/Stihl/Gliptone/Bajan Pure Water/Motul Oils/Hankook BMW M3), * 123pts

4th Jonathan Still (M3 Suga Apple Swim/InoGro-Hydroponics/Weddings by Melissa/New York Pizza/Bajan Pure Water/Young Island BMW M3), 115pts

5th Neil Corbin (M2 Nassco Limited/Stamina Energy/Colour XL/Auto Solutions/Pressout Performance/Bajan Vending Toyota GT86 CS-R3), 113pts

6th Kurt Thompson (M4 Glassesco Hardware/Automotive Art/Valvoline/NKM Clothing/Bio-Beauty Day Spa/Realtors Ltd Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX), 111pts; etc

BRC Class Championship



Final Positions after round 8:

WRC: Champion – Dane Skeete (Automotive Art/CO Williams Sand & Lime/Sol Subaru Impreza WRC S12), 37pts

FIA R5: Champion – S Maloney, 133pts; 2nd Mark Maloney (Rock Hard Cement/M-Jet/Bushy Park Barbados/Sign Station Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo), 93pts; 3rd Rob Swann – ENG (Cygnet Plant Ltd Export and Sales/GO Rent A Car/R A Swann Ltd Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo), 80pts; etc

Modified 4: Champion – K Thompson, 111pts; 2nd Kyle Catwell (Valvoline Oils/KFC/Automotive Art/Blue Waters/Stag/Ellesmere Quarries Ltd/BCR Car Rental/Thomas Tours/Chicken Pen Racing Audi TT-R), 50pts; 3rd Mark Thompson (Glassesco Hardware/Automotive Art/Valvoline/NKM Clothing/Bio-Beauty Day Spa/Realtors Ltd Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX), 38pts

SuperModified 2: Champion – R Watson, 123pts; 2nd 2nd Andrew Jones (Gale’s Agro Products/Go On Energy Bars/Weetabix/Tunnock’s/Southern Surf Beach Apartments/Hankook Tyres Ford Escort MkII), 95pts; 3rd Calvin Briggs (Bassive/Sirrom Lighting Ford Sierra), 74pts; etc

SM1: Champion – Edward Corbin (Automotive Art/Pro-Sales/Hilti/Bearded Hogs BBQ Daihatsu Charmant), 83pts; 2nd Darren Lashley (Hi-Speed Performance Parts/Prestigious Wheels/Lashley’s Auto Garage/DDK Industrial Supplies/Starboy Performance/Prime Garage 246 Toyota Starlet), 50pts

M3: Champion – Still, 115pts; 2nd Stuart Garcia (Time Out Car/Kirba Inc/Four & Twenty Bakery/Guava Tech/Forin BMW Compact), 100pts; 3rd Suleman Esuf (Express Motors/S Y Adam & Son/Fuzion Boutique/Y Esuf Auto Clinic BMW M3/BMW 1M), 82pts; etc

M2: Champion – N Corbin, 113pts; 2nd Sean Corbin (Super-S Premium Lubricants/Carters Pitstop/Kikks Slippas/Westlake Tires/First Step Security/Guava Tech/Gunk/Fabblast Barbados/M&M Tuning BMW 318ti Compact), 109pts; 3rd Pierre Clarke (SDRR Hydraulics/Performance Plus/Camp’s Auto Service/ACS Maintenance Honda Civic), 65pts

Historic 2: Champion – Harold Morley (Spectrum Antimicrobials Inc Porsche 911RS), 87pts

Clubman 3: Champion – Karl Bovell (KB Equipment Rentals BMW 325), 52pts

C2: Champion – Hoad, 123pts; 2nd Jason Downey (BimmaCup), 83pts; 3rd Russell Smith – ENG (Kirba Inc BimmaCup), 81pts; etc

C1: Champion – Kyle Gill (Adhoc Industries/Chicken Stop Barbados Mitsubishi Mirage RS Clone), 98pts; 2nd Wayne Tasker (Signiaglobe Financial Group/Claytons Kola Kick Energy Drink/Klean-az/Shalom Solutions/DT Construction Opel Corsa B), 69pts; 3rd Jason Tull (Jay-T’s Auto/Redline Performance Imports/Banks Peugeot 106 Rallye S2), 65pts

Group B: Champion – Chadane Holder (Carnique Transport Inc/Seven Creative Media/City of Bridgetown Credit Union Toyota Starlet), 128pts; 2nd Shareef Walcott (Melwani’s/Lil Griff Hardware & Building Supplies Toyota Corolla), 80pts; 3rd Mark Huggins (General Distributors/Fun In The Sun Daihatsu Charmant), 75pts

BRC 4wd Championship: Champion – S Maloney, 131pts; 2nd M Maloney, 90pts; 3rd Swann – ENG, 76pts; 4th Josh Read (FIA R5 Automotive Art/Weetabix Ford Fiesta R5), 74pts; 5th Logan Watson (FIA R5 Cargo BGI/Packaging Centre Ltd/Pressure On/Shell Lubricants/Jack Daniels/Bajan Pure Water/Luxe Caribbean Properties Inc/Boot Camp Central/Hankook/Stihl/C3 Communications/Colour XL Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo), * 72pts; 6th Kyle Gregg – JAM (FIA R5 York Investments/B D Gregg Ford Fiesta Rally2), * 72pts; etc

tie-break rules applied for final positions

BRC 2wd Championship: Champion – R Watson, 123pts; 2nd Jones, 89pts; 3rd N Corbin, 73pts; 4th Still, 67pts; 5th Barry Mayers (SM2 Chefette/Frosteez/Kooyman/Hankook/Packaging Center/Sign Depot Ford Fiesta), 63pts; 6th Mark Kinch (SM2 Express Motors/Bajan Rum Cakes/Servall Inc/Sign Up BMW Compact), 59pts; etc

Chefette MudDogs Safari Championship

Final positions after round 5:

Overall Drivers:

Champion – Simon Parravicino (Realtors Ltd/Serenity Pest Control Jeep Wrangler), 234 points

2nd Leslie Alleyne (POD Store/Maxxis/Lucky Locks Suzuki Jimny), 228pts

3rd Stephen Moore (Moore & Moore Isuzu DMax), 226pts

4th Charles Clarke (Lubriguard/Gunk/First Step Security Mitsubishi Pajero), 216pts

5th George Mendes (G&G Sales and Service Suzuki Vitara), 208pts; etc

Overall Navigators:

Champion – Andrew Croney (Realtors Ltd/Serenity Pest Control Jeep Wrangler), 234pts

2nd Ben Moore (Moore & Moore Services/Maxxis Isuzu DMax), 232pts

3rd Chris O’Neal (POD Store/Maxxis/Lucky Locks Suzuki Jimny), 228pts

4th Leslie Evanson (F) (G & G Sales and Service Suzuki Vitara), * 208pts

5th Robyn Clarke (F) (Lubriguard/Gunk/First Step Security Mitsubishi Pajero), * 208pts; etc

Class B Drivers:

Champion – Mendes, * 236pts; 2nd C Clarke, * 236pts; 3rd Rebecca Clarke (F) (Mitsubishi Pajero iO), 218pts

Class B Navigators:

Champion – Evanson (F), 236pts; 2nd R Clarke (F), 232pts; 3rd Nynoka King (F) (Mitsubishi Pajero iO), 210pts

tie-break rules applied for final positions

BRC Autocross Championship

Final Overall positions after round 5:

Champion – Stephen Nicholls (Nissan March), 75 points

2nd Andros Welch (Toyota GT86), 65pts

3rd Jevon Lashley (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X), 63pts

4th Jason John (Subaru Impreza STi), 61pts

5th Tfphill Juman (Lancer Evo VII), 58pts; etc

tie-break rules applied for final positions

4wd (Race Tyres): Champion – Chris McFarlane – JAM (MG4), 22pts; 2nd Juman, 13pts; 3rd John Gonsalves (Lancer Evo VII), 11pts

4wd (Street Tyres): Champion – Lashley, 63pts; 2nd John, 61pts; 3rd Juman, 45pts; etc

2wd (Race Tyres): Champion – Nicholls, 75pts; 2nd Callum Kirton (Nissan 120Y/BimmaCup), 55pts; 3rd Glyne Husbands (Mazda Miata), 47pts; etc

2wd (Street Tyres): Champion – Welch, 65pts; 2nd David-Anthony Balgobin (BimmaCup), 56pts; 3rd Matthew Durant (Toyota GT86), 45pts; etc

Motoring News Rookies: Champion – Balgobin, 56pts; 2nd Kirton, 55pts; 3rd Daniel Ullyett (Nissan 120Y/BimmaCup), 46pts; etc

Ladies: Champion – Cheryl-Ann Hurley (Hyundai Ioniq/Toyota Starlet), 21pts; 2nd Asia Inniss (Honda Fit), 6pts; 3rd Sameisha Williams (BimmaCup), 6pts; etc

Juniors: Champion – Kirton, 55pts; 2nd Ullyett, 46pts; 3rd Axel Goodridge (BimmaCup), 35pts; etc