Barbados Private Sector Association – Christmas Message 2024: “Embrace the joy of the season”

In the midst of the joy, celebration and festivities of the Christmas Season, the Barbados Private Sector Association, (BPSA) extends its warm wishes to the people of Barbados. We embrace the yuletide season when we all take time to reflect not only on the challenges of the past year but also on our triumphs and achievements during this period.

We are extremely blessed as a nation to have been spared from the worst of the 2024 hurricane season, while acknowledging however that many fisherfolk still continue to recover from the damages related to hurricane Beryl. Thankfully, Barbados has continued to show consistent economic growth. We acknowledge the determined approach as a nation to access the benefits associated with digital transformation even as concern remains about the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks in Barbados.

As we look towards 2025, the business community is buoyed by the various economic forecasts which project the Barbadian economy to grow less than in 2024 but still above historical averages. The BPSA encourages the Government of Barbados to continue to expedite the implementation of the various regulatory reforms aimed at facilitating the ease of doing business. Such initiatives, including the recent announcement about Business Barbados, are critical to improve our global competitiveness and expand both our domestic and foreign investment. Such competitiveness will build resilience in the diversity of industries and innovative sectors that can be attracted to our shores. The BPSA remains enthused about 2025.

On this occasion, we wish you and your family a prosperous New Year filled with good health, gratitude and success. The BPSA continues to encourage everyone to be their neighbour’s keeper and embrace the spirit of giving which is characteristic of both Christmas and Barbadian Culture. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year from the BPSA.

Dr Trisha Tannis

Chairman