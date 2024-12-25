BARBADOS’ COMMISSIONER OF POLICE 2024 CHRISTMAS MESSAGE (NOTHING ON “GHOST” OR 3D PRINTED GUNS)

Warm greetings to all citizens, visitors, and members of The Barbados Police Service.

As the Christmas season approaches, it brings with it the perfect opportunity to express gratitude for the blessings received throughout the year. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and fostering hope for continued growth – both professionally and personally – in the year ahead. The season also calls us to cherish moments with family, friends, and loved ones, while holding in our hearts the memories of those who have passed.

This year has presented significant challenges for the Police Service. Chief among them were the increases in firearm-related incidents, particularly those resulting in violent crimes, especially those which resulted in the loss of life.

The proliferation of firearms has deeply impacted our collective efforts in crime prevention, public safety, and fostering trust in our ability to address these critical issues. In response, police officers demonstrated unwavering commitment, even sacrificing days off to strengthen our presence in areas deemed to be hotspots for criminal activity.

Amid these challenges, there have also been positive developments. To enhance efficiency within the Service, we implemented a new policy on September 15, 2024, which limits police involvement in minor vehicular accidents unless specific criteria are met.

This initiative has already shown promising results. Before the enactment of the new policy, up to the end of November in 2023, 4397 accidents were recorded. When compared to the same period in 2024, 4197 accidents were recorded, which shows a decrease of 5% in reported accidents. Furthermore, between September 15 and November 30 in 2023, 1439 accidents were recorded and when compared to the same period in 2024, 244 were reported, which shows a significant reduction of 83% in accidents reported.

While these results are encouraging, I urge all road users to exercise vigilance and sound judgment. Recent hit-and-run accidents, including two tragic fatalities, remind us of the far-reaching consequences of reckless actions. Let us all recommit to prioritizing safety and accountability on our roads.

Notably, we continued the use of technological solutions to enhance efficiencies in our duties. The deployment of body-worn cameras and cameras mounted on the dashboard of vehicles has provided us with greater capacity for patrol operations, improving accountability and transparency in our interactions with the public. These tools ensure that our officers are better equipped to meet the demands of modern policing.

Furthermore, we remain focused on delivering a more efficient customer service experience. By leveraging data-driven, evidence-based policing, we can provide up-to-date information, optimize our operations, and make informed decisions. The use of databases, drones, and other emerging policing technologies has significantly improved our ability to monitor, respond to, and address criminal activities effectively. These advancements support our vision of creating safer communities while enhancing public confidence in our Service.

The year 2024 also brought significant events requiring extensive police involvement. From the Tradewinds military exercise and Cricket World Cup to various conferences and the vibrant Crop Over season, the demands for security were immense. Despite these pressures, our officers rose to the occasion, employing incident command systems to ensure seamless operations. Thanks to these efforts, these events were executed without major disruptions, even amidst the challenges of the hurricane season.

I extend heartfelt gratitude to the public for their partnership throughout the year. Your cooperation in identifying offenders and supporting our work has been invaluable. To those contemplating actions outside the law, I appeal to your better judgment: consider the consequences of your choices and the impact they have on our society. Together, we can strengthen the moral and social fabric of our nation.

The festive season offers countless opportunities for celebration. As you gather with loved ones, I urge you to make responsible decisions to ensure your safety. If your celebrations involve alcohol, please enjoy responsibly and in moderation to guarantee a joyful and incident-free holiday.

To the dedicated members of The Barbados Police Service, I express my profound appreciation for your tireless efforts and unwavering dedication. Your commitment to our motto, delivering “the highest quality police service,” has been evident in your sacrifices and achievements. Let us continue to build on our partnerships with the public as we work to reduce crime and enhance community trust.

In closing, I wish you and your families a safe and joyous Christmas season. May the new year bring peace, prosperity, and renewed purpose to us all.