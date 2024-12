Light & Power holds no sway here, the room is fetid and papers just left to yellow in time’s patina, can the FTC not intervene?

Former Barbadian leaders look on in the desolate relic once the bastion of uncovering truths, one wonders what they could be thinking? If they could talk like pictures in the Harry Potter series, who would they remonstrate or reprimand?

Should the current administration intervene, what is protocol of Prime Ministerial images treated so shabbily?

Meanwhile, no word from Barbados Museum on tons of journalistic archives left to rot…