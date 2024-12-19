Barbados Advocate base disintegrating, Action & Executors have no shame… (Vol. 1)

Baby Pram just tossed away here, maybe baby steps for new owners if that ever happens…

…And on the pedestal, these words appear:

My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;

Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.

Even worse, are the jobs left to wither away, people who can and still wish to work – not just for payment (although bills need covering and families need to live) but the thrill of getting stories no one else has or photos capturing moments of Barbadian lifestyles…