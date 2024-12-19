Breaking News

  • BARJAM SPEAKS OUT ON ADVOCATE WORKERS SITUATION: HAS TIME COME FOR FTC TO WEIGH IN AND GARNISH ACTION & EXECUTORS?

  • Beckles Rd man in remand until 2025 for weapon & ammo

  • Jamaican arraigned for January 2024 murder

  • “Crime Is Not a Political Tool” – SKN’s Prime Minister Stresses Collective Responsibility

  • COST-OF-LIVING TASK FORCE IN BASSETERRE SETS BOLD AGENDA TO COMBAT ECONOMIC PRESSURES FOR FEDERATION IN 2025

  • St Kitts and Nevis Reports 19% Overall Crime Decrease After 90-Day Campaign

Barbados Advocate base disintegrating, Action & Executors have no shame… (Vol. 1)

AirBourne

,

Barbados Advocate base disintegrating, Action & Executors have no shame… (Vol. 1)

AirBourne

,
Baby Pram just tossed away here, maybe baby steps for new owners if that ever happens...
Baby Pram just tossed away here, maybe baby steps for new owners if that ever happens…

…And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.

Even worse, are the jobs left to wither away, people who can and still wish to work – not just for payment (although bills need covering and families need to live) but the thrill of getting stories no one else has or photos capturing moments of Barbadian lifestyles…

Post Views: 116
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280