Barbados Advocate base disintegrating, Action & Executors have no shame… (Vol. 1)

…And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.
Even worse, are the jobs left to wither away, people who can and still wish to work – not just for payment (although bills need covering and families need to live) but the thrill of getting stories no one else has or photos capturing moments of Barbadian lifestyles…
Leave a Reply