While investigating the history of a newly discovered ancient artifact, a renowned archaeologist (Jackie Chan) unwittingly establishes a mystical connection with a heroic Han dynasty general, blurring the lines between past and present right as the general prepares to wage war against the brutal Hun army.

Directed by: Stanley Tong

Cast: Jackie Chan, Lay Zhang, Na Zha, Aarif Lee, Li Chen, Peng Xiaoran and Shawn Dou