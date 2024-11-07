“You do Whuh?” PM of Barbados Extends Congratulation to 47th President of the USA

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, extended congratulations to President-elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, on his resounding victory at the polls yesterday.

In a public statement on the behalf of the Government and People of Barbados, the Prime Minister noted Barbados' historically close relationship with the United States, and pledge how this country would continue to engage with the new administration in Washington to build on this mutually beneficial partnership.

“The United States continues to be one of our closest allies,” Mottley said. “Barbados stands ready to work with you to build an even stronger relationship and stronger region in this new chapter.

“The Government and people of Barbados wish your administration and country every success over the next four years and looks forward to working with you to preserve the peace and stability of the Caribbean region, while building a world that is characterised by fairness, equity and meaningful opportunities for the advancement of people everywhere.”