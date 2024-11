Director: Ben Goodger

Writer: Ben Goodger

Stars: Alexander Anderson, Emma Cole, Joseph Coleman

10 Years after the fall of civilization, cannibalism has become the only option for humanity’s dwindling survivors. When a violent tribe murders his father and steals the medicine keeping his love interest alive, our protagonist must embark on a treacherous journey battling the elements, packs of vicious wild dogs, and the cannibal group, or else lose the only thing he has left…