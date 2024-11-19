Trade and Investment Mission Arrives in Barbados with 17 Scottish/UK Firms

A delegation of firms from Scotland and the wider United Kingdom will arrive in Barbados this week for the 5th Annual UK/Scottish Trade & Investment Mission, marking a significant milestone in the growing economic relationship between Scotland and Barbados.



The mission, organised by Invest Barbados in collaboration with the United Kingdom Department for Business & Trade, and the Renfrewshire Business Network, will see a diverse group of firms from across the United Kingdom explore new opportunities and strengthen existing ties in key sectors such as renewable energy, fintech, education and hospitality.



The UK trade delegation, which includes 17 firms, will engage with government officials, local industry leaders, and potential partners throughout their visit. With Barbados’ growing reputation as a regional hub for business, the mission aims to foster new business opportunities, and explore trade and investment partnerships, for the visiting delegation and the Barbadian private sector.



British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean H.E. Scott Furssedonn-Wood MVO, expressed his enthusiasm for the mission, saying: “This trade mission represents a golden opportunity for UK firms to do business in one of the most exciting and dynamic parts of the world. Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean offer an immense array of opportunities, and Scottish firms are ready to share their expertise in sectors that can make a real difference to local economies.”



In welcoming the mission to Barbados Chief Executive Officer of Invest Barbados, Kaye-Anne Greenidge, stated “Invest Barbados is delighted to welcome delegates to Barbados for the 5th annual inward investment and trade mission – UK to Barbados.

Missions such as this can lead to the establishment of new businesses, creation of jobs, technology transfer and skills development – contributing to the continued development of the local economy. The investors also benefit from the jurisdiction’s advantages and quality of life, while enhancing their profitability and global reach.”



Participating firms represent a wide range of industries, including clean energy solutions, digital technologies, education, and fintech. One notable participant, Rosetta Stone, a leader in language learning software, aims to close the skills and language gap in the hospitality sector and will be partnering with the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association to host a seminar for its members.

The mission will provide an opportunity for participating firms to have bespoke meetings with representatives from the Barbadian government, and private sector organisations, as well as take part in sector-focused roundtables and networking events.

Barbados and the wider Eastern Caribbean have ambitious development goals, and the Scottish delegation is keen to form long-term beneficial partnerships through innovative solutions.



Regional Trade Director, Commonwealth Caribbean within the UK Department for Business & Trade Ms. D’Jamila Ward said: “Barbados and the Caribbean offer tremendous prospects for Scottish businesses and expertise, particularly in key sectors such as renewable energy and digital innovation. By deepening and building stronger connections with local partners in Barbados and beyond, we are not only opening up trade and investment opportunities but also contributing to the region’s sustainable development.”



The trade and investment mission runs from 19 – 22 November 2024.