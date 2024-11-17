The Amateur (2025) Rami Malek & Laurence Fishburne

The Amateur will be released in theaters in USA by April 11, 2025.

This is the first trailer for The Amateur, an upcoming espionage thriller film starring Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Laurence Fishburne.

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, and Danny Sapani. Charlie Heller

(Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack.

When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.

The Amateur is directed by James Hawes. The screenplay is by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli based on the novel by Robert Littell.