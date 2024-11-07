STATEMENT FROM PRIME MINISTER MIA AMOR MOTTLEY ON THE PASSING OF FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

It was truly a sad moment when I learnt Tuesday of the passing of a loyal and devoted member of the Barbados Labour Party family, and a retired hard-working servant of the people of Barbados, Charles Lindsey Bolden.

Lindsey was by all measure, small in physical stature, but possessed of a voice that was so robust and commanding that if you did not see him it would be hard to believe he was, in fact, the one speaking.

It was that voice, his understanding of parliamentary procedure and an unmistakable confidence that left every member of the House of Assembly in absolutely no doubt about who was in charge. From 1984 to 1986 he commanded the chair of the Speaker of the House with unquestioned authority.

Interestingly, those who came up against Lindsey Bolden as he defended his clients in the law court also had to face that booming voice that was known to unsettle witnesses, even when they were experienced police officers.

For residents of St. Joseph though, he was a fierce representative in whom they reposed confidence in three consecutive general elections. In 1971 he unseated a giant of local politics and a stalwart of the Democratic Labour Party, Lloyd “Boychild” Smith by 500 votes, then came back in 1976 to beat him by 700 votes.

Five years later when his opponent was none other than Dudley Smith, son of “Boychild” Smith, voters in St. Joseph again demonstrated their support for Bolden, returning him to the House of Assembly with a margin of more than 1,200 votes.

In 1986, however, he lost by just under 500 votes to a then unknown in elective politics, Maizie Marker-Welch.

On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, and the family of the BLP, I extend sincere condolence to his family.

May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.