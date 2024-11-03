Stabbing Death in Cave Land in the wee hours, police scour for clues…

Police at the Operations Control Room received a report about 12:59 am on Sunday 3rd November, 2024 that a male had collasped with what appeared to be stab wounds whilst at Cave Land, St. Philip.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

Personnel from the District ‘C’ Police Station responded to the area and discovered a male lying motionless on the ground. Their investigations revealed that the victim was liming with a group of people in the area of a shop when he somehow became involved in a dispute, resulting in him receving what appeared to be stab wounds about his body.

The ambulance service personnel were summoned and on their arrival, found no signs of life. A medical doctor prounced death at the scene. The deceased has been identified as VINCENT GOODING, 52 YEARS OF RICES, ST. PHILIP.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is appealing to anyone who can provide any information pertaining to this incident, to kindly contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division) at 418-2609, District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or any Police Station.



Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service