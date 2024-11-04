Sir Henry Forde remembered by the Barbados Bar Association

It is with profound sorrow that we say farewell to Sir Henry Forde KC, LLD,a distinguished member of our legal community whose legacy will forever resonate within our profession. Sir Henry dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, embodying the highest principles of integrity, advocacy, and service.

Throughout his remarkable career, Sir Henry’s legacy included significant contributions to the legal field, championing a vital period of post-independence “social engineering” through legislation that bolstered rights and created oportuies for ordinary citizens of Barbados.

Tribute from Kaye A. Williams, President of the BBA

As Attorney General he championed The Status of Children Reform Act of Barbados is a social legislation that abolished “illegitimacy” the legal distinction between children born in and out of wedlock. All children were given equal status under the law. He championed the The Family Law Act of Barbados, which governed matters related to family law, divorce, property settlement and child custody. What was groundbreaking at the time was the Family Law Act recognized common law marriage if both parties have lived together for at least five years, allowing parties to access property rights, maintence and custody arrangements with the same dignity as those in formal marriage unions. He established the National Commission on the Status of Women, which championed issues relating to women and employment. The Commission’s work led to 212 recommendations, nearly all of which were passed into law, ensuring greater equality and opportunity for women in Barbados. The Tenantries Freehold Purchase Act was another remarkable piece of ‘social’ legislation, enfranchising those renting on tenantry and agricultural lands to purchase their ‘piece of the rock’ and become land owners.

During his stewardship as Attorney General it is said that hundreds of laws were passed. Those laws held to shape the modern Barbados we know now. He chaired the Forde Commission on Constitutions Reform, which also led to recommendations which included transitioning Barbados to its now proud Republic status. Sir Henry’s tireless efforts at law reform not only jettisoned the societal restrictions of the past, but also advanced the rights of women, children, small property owners and ordinary citizens, creating a path for many to rise and excel.

As an advocate, his reputation was one of meticulous preparation, extensive research in the presentation of the cases. In appearing before the Courts, his thorough approach to the law on behalf of his clients earned him a reputation as a formidable advocate, yet he maintained a quiet dignity even under the greatest of pressure

Sir Henry was also mentor, a leader, and a friend to many Attorneys who under his mentorship rose to great heights in the profession. His passion for justice and unwavering commitment to the rule of law will be deeply missed but will continue to inspire us all.

As The Barbados Bar Association reflects on Sir Henry’s achievements and the indelible mark he left on our community, we honor his memory by continuing to strive for excellence in our work and upholding the values he stood for as a cherished ‘son of the soil’.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Cheryl Lady Forde and to his children, family, friends, and colleagues.