Salvation Army Launches 2024 Christmas Kettle Appeal

The Salvation Army in Barbados just launched their annual Christmas Kettle Appeal this weekend in Golden Square Freedom Park, under the theme “Be a Good Neighbour this Christmas” they invited community members for spreading love, kindness and support to those in need during this festive season.
“In the spirit of Christmas, we can all contribute to making our community a better place for everyone. Every donation, no matter how small, can make a significant impact on someone’s life.”
The Christmas Kettle Appeal is a long-standing tradition that not only raises funds but also fosters a sense of community and togetherness. This year’s target is set at $850,000.
Look for the Salvation Army kettles in your neighbourhood and contribute whatever you can. Share our message with friends and family on social media using the hashtag #GoodNeighbourBarbados.
