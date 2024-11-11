Salvation Army Launches 2024 Christmas Kettle Appeal

The Salvation Army in Barbados just launched their annual Christmas Kettle Appeal this weekend in Golden Square Freedom Park, under the theme “Be a Good Neighbour this Christmas” they invited community members for spreading love, kindness and support to those in need during this festive season.

Those familiar red kettles will be at various locations around the island, with the goal of raising vital funds to support our community outreach programs. The funds collected will provide food, shelter, and essential services to individuals and families facing hardship during the holiday season and beyond.

“In the spirit of Christmas, we can all contribute to making our community a better place for everyone. Every donation, no matter how small, can make a significant impact on someone’s life.”

“This year’s theme, “Be a Good Neighbour this Christmas” encourages everyone to look out for one another,” said Divisional Commander Robert Pyle of The Salvation Army Barbados.

The Christmas Kettle Appeal is a long-standing tradition that not only raises funds but also fosters a sense of community and togetherness. This year’s target is set at $850,000.

Together, we can make a difference this Christmas. Let’s embody the spirit of being a good neighbour and uplift our community during this joyful season.

Look for the Salvation Army kettles in your neighbourhood and contribute whatever you can. Share our message with friends and family on social media using the hashtag #GoodNeighbourBarbados.