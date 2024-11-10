RSS Receives Financial Boost From US Embassy

The United States Embassy in Bridgetown has boosted its support to the Regional Security System’s (RSS) efforts to combat transnational crimes and threats, and enhance security across the Eastern Caribbean.
Rear Admiral Shurland thanked the US Ambassador for the generous support to the RSS and the unwavering commitment to the security of the people across the Eastern Caribbean. He noted that the funding would assist the organisation in addressing the complex and dynamic security issues threatening the national development interests of the RSS Member States.
“These funds will enable us to advance RSS priorities in the protection of the shared domestic space. Your dedication to the RSS has made a tangible difference in our efforts and our longstanding relationship stands as a testament to the power of international cooperation and partnerships in fostering safer societies.
“We look forward to the continued strengthening of this mutually beneficial alliance, as we work to combat transnational crimes and their key enablers. This will undoubtedly drive the transformative process for our law enforcement architecture as we seek to remain progressive in the prevention and response to crime.” the RSS head stated.
The Letter of Agreement was established on August 20, 2018.
