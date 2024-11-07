Police on lookout for 21 year old gal from Breedy’s Land

Officers are asking Barbadians to help locate missing woman, Reasha Reanna Alicia Price, 21 years old of Breedy’s Land, Christ Church, who was last seen by her grandmother on Monday 4th November, 2024.

DESCRIPTION:

Reasha is five feet five inches (5’5″) in height, light brown completion, slim built, has an egg shaped head, straightened hair usually worn in one, black thin eye brows, high forehead, ears pierced once in both ears, thin lips, long neck, square shoulders.

She is full breasted, has long arms and legs, speaks with a light, soft voice, behaves in a childish manner and her clothing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reasha Price, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service