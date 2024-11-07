Breaking News

  • Kang(al) conquered, Lil Johnny at Dodds, make sure and visit Police’s Instagram

  • “Difficult Conversations – The End of Liberty” by Grenville Phillips II

  • Stabbing Death in Cave Land in the wee hours, police scour for clues…

  • Almost $60,000 in Weed and Coke gets couple $10K bail each

  • Edey Village man faces murder charge, remanded towards end of November

  • Leaders from LatAm & C’bean Meet to Discuss Policies and Strengthen Resilience in The Region

She is full breasted, has long arms and legs, speaks with a light, soft voice, behaves in a childish manner and her clothing is unknown.

Police on lookout for 21 year old gal from Breedy’s Land

DevilsAdvocate

,

Police on lookout for 21 year old gal from Breedy’s Land

DevilsAdvocate

,
She is full breasted, has long arms and legs, speaks with a light, soft voice, behaves in a childish manner and her clothing is unknown.

Officers are asking Barbadians to help locate missing woman, Reasha Reanna Alicia Price, 21 years old of Breedy’s Land, Christ Church, who was last seen by her grandmother on Monday 4th November, 2024.

DESCRIPTION:

Reasha is five feet five inches (5’5″) in height, light brown completion, slim built, has an egg shaped head, straightened hair usually worn in one, black thin eye brows, high forehead, ears pierced once in both ears, thin lips, long neck, square shoulders.

She is full breasted, has long arms and legs, speaks with a light, soft voice, behaves in a childish manner and her clothing is unknown.
She is full breasted, has long arms and legs, speaks with a light, soft voice, behaves in a childish manner and her clothing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reasha Price, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

  • Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 107
Follow on Instagram
«
, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280