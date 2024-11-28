Over 50 days of Motorsport on 2025 BMF Calendar

More than 50 days of motor sport action are listed on the 2025 Calendar published November 22nd by the Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF), the island’s governing body for the sport. From grass roots karting in January through world-class rallying in June to international circuit racing in December, the season offers plenty for the island’s ever-growing competitor and fan base to enjoy.

The Federation’s calendar lists a broad cross-section of motor sport disciplines, from autocross and karting events, through circuit racing, drag racing and acceleration tests to off-road 4×4 navigational safaris, rallycross, rallysprints, single venue and multi-venue special stage rallies and sprints.

These are organised by the Barbados Association of Dragsters & Drifters (BADD), Barbados Auto Racing League (BARL), Barbados Karting Association (BKA), Barbados Rally Club (BRC), Bushy Park Motor Sports Inc (BPMSI), Motoring Club Barbados Inc (MCBI) and the Vaucluse Raceway Motorsports Club (VRMSC).

The BKA kicks off the new season at Bushy Park Barbados in St Philip on January 26, earlier than the last couple of years, with a further eight dates between then and the middle of November. BADD’s opening fixture is on February 16, followed by the first of five rounds of the BRC Autocross Championship the following weekend (February 22), both also at the St Philip venue.

The BRC MudDogs programme of off-road Safaris starts on the first Sunday of March, followed two weeks later by a single venue special stage rally organised by VRMSC (March 15) and the MCBI’s first Sprint of the season (March 16). BARL will round the month off with its first Bushy Park fixture encompassing circuit racing and time attack (March 30), while the first of five dates for VRMSC RallySprint or Rallycross events at the Vaucluse Raceway in St Thomas comes on May 3rd.

BMF Vice-President – Sport David Williams said: “The BMF and its member clubs have been enjoying another positive season in 2024. More than 350 Barbadians competed in all disciplines in events licensed by the BMF, with nearly 80 overseas competitors flying in to compete, many of them five or six times during the year.

“Local entries have been consistently high all year in our long-standing rallies and speed events, reaching levels we have not seen for 10 years, with new names appearing and some old faces returning. Finishing rates have been high, too, suggesting better levels of preparation and perhaps more skilled driving.

“The grass roots categories are growing, too, with healthy numbers in the junior and rookie championships in disciplines such as autocross, the BimmaCup and MudDogs off-road navigational events, all of which speaks to a sustainable future for our sport.”