Lighthouse Landing Bistro: On The Scene, with Richelle Lavine

“I am so full; I’m about to pop” is a southern saying and this bistro lived up to it.

As luck would have it, I stumbled upon this beautiful place not by mistake but by divine intervention, I went for one purpose and ended up doing a menu tasting (God is Good).

Funnily enough, the drive to get there was long and tedious. When I arrived in “St Farlip” as many Bajans call St Philip, I told my driver, “Let’s turn back, this place looks lonely” but, like I said God intervened.

One of the four owners, Ambassador Dr Christopher Walton, came out and greeted us and welcomed us in and it’s only when I turned the corner I realized the place is gorgeous. There were people sitting and having lunch and doing work on their computers and the ambience was peaceful and the view was postcard perfect…



They are located right by the Lighthouse, so you have the ocean and scenery of a lifetime

At this juncture I was introduced to another co-owner Dr Sherrie Walton (the other stakeholders are Russell Lee & Vincent Brown from Canada). Her charismatic personality and gorgeous smile swept me off my feet. She was so kind and pleasant. Dr Walton offered me a beverage, then we sat and talked, one of the best conversations I have had in a long time.



The Lighthouse Landing Bistro is new on the Scene and the owners brought a little piece of Texas with them to Barbados’ eastern coastline.

The overall theme is Southern Cuisine, so Authentic Chicken and Waffles, Biscuits and Gravy, Nine hour smoked Brisket and don’t forget, shrimp and grits with Cornbread. Perfect for returning nationals who miss home and for people interested in trying new cuisine.

I had the opportunity to get a menu tasting yesterday, let me say this, my colleagues and I had the most exhilarating experience the food was “Transcendent.”

Even though the bistro had a casual feel, the food was set up in a very fine dining style and tasted like a 5 star Michelin Production. Chef Shion outdid herself.

The first meal I tried was the Chicken, Waffles and Hashbrowns. What stood out to me was the hash browns and how it was served its done like a slice of pizza but the potatoes are shredded and well-seasoned, topped with an over easy egg and bacon (oh, my taste buds had a party in my mouth), the Waffle was soft and lightly sweetened so for those who don’t like too much sugar or syrup it can be eaten on its own, the chicken was so soft, juicy and well flavored… I give that meal a 10/10

The next thing I really wanted to try was the Shrimp and Grits, listen to me carefully, when I said I was transported back to my childhood… I was. I have never had grits before, but they tasted like a memory, I can’t explain it.

The grits had cheese and different spices and herbs, they were so delicious, topped with the shrimp every bite was “Tres Magnifique,” this was my favorite (10/10)

Citrus Ribs and stuffed Potatoes were delicious, also the potato was different from what I am accustomed to, but it was topped with cheese, sausage and sour cream – it was great and accompanied the citrus ribs perfectly (8/10)

They surprised my team with a down South Peach Cobbler at that point I had to for a lack of better phrase “Open my belt…”

I was so full, but I had to try it, the top was like a soft cookie made with cinnamon and sugar – it was divine (10/10)

Overall when it comes to food, I am not easily surprised, but Lighthouse Landing Bistro, you won me over from the friendly staff like Romario – the mixologist who made sure to keep replenishing my ice (I love ice, don’t judge me), and he made a decadent Whiskey Sour. To the friendly waitresses and Owners, I had a wonderful time. THANK YOU.

Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother.

She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations.

Sucessfully reporting on the 2022 Elections for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

That being said? Tomorrow, I will definitely be at the Sunday Brunch! So if you are looking for somewhere to go where you can try wonderful food that comes with a southern twist, get to Lighthouse Landing for 12 Noon, you won’t be disappointed – trust me.

Call them and reserve your spot NOW!