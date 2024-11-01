Leaders from LatAm & C’bean Meet to Discuss Policies and Strengthen Resilience in The Region

Latin America and the Caribbean is experiencing greater uncertainty, dynamic socio-economic shifts, geopolitical transitions, and the enduring impact of the global pandemic. In this context, the XVI Ministerial Forum on Development of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Co-organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and hosted by the Government of Barbados – opened Thursday bringing together 25 ministers from 27 countries to reflect on how to accelerate and protect progress towards human development, inclusion, and resilience, with a focus on diverse challenges, including climate risks.

“Regional cooperation and collaboration is the foundation for fostering resilience and socio-economic prosperity for all 665 million citizens of Latin America and the Caribbean. The Government of Barbados warmly welcomes you to the XVI Ministerial Forum for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean. Over two days, we will generate innovative solutions for definable actions to design effective social policies aimed at reducing vulnerability and promoting sustainable social development in the face of ongoing and ever-changing crises,” said Hon. Kirk Humphrey, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.

This gathering builds on the discussions initiated at the XIII Ministerial Forum in Antigua and Barbuda in 2021, which looked at disasters and social protection systems in the context of protracted crises. The XVI Ministerial Forum will focus on how the region can advance and protect social gains in the context of more frequent and intense shocks.

“Latin America and the Caribbean is a region of possibilities and innovative solutions for sustainable development. Strengthening resilience will allow us to advance human development and consolidate its gains, letting us face our collective future with greater hope and confidence optimism,” said Michelle Muschett, Regional Director of the UNDP for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The global and regional context is complex, full of uncertainties that exacerbate the development traps and social inequality in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is essential to move towards inclusive social development and not miss the opportunity to have a common message from the region to take to the Second World Summit on Social Development,” highlighted José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Forum and its Declaration will be crucial in strengthening the region’s positioning and voice in global forums and intergovernmental discussions. It aims to set the stage for transformative policy action and impactful initiatives that transcend boundaries, ultimately steering the region toward a more equitable and resilient future.