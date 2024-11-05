Lady from Eagle Hall is missing, have you seen her?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. She is Lenora Worrell, 62 years of Roxy Gap, Waterhall Land, Eagle Hall, Saint Michael who was last seen on Saturday 2nd November, 2024 and has not been seen or heard from since.

DESCRIPTION:

Lenora is about five feet ten inches (5’10) tall, of slim build, brown complection and has natural black and white hair which is usually worn in a bun. She has a large nose and lips with high cheek points. She has an oval head with a large forehead.

She has a tribal tattoo to her lower back and walks with an erect appearance. She has a pleasant demeanor and speaks with a husky, Barbadian accent. Clothing she was last seen in unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lenora Worrell is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service