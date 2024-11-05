Kang(al) conquered, Lil Johnny at Dodds, make sure and visit Police’s Instagram

Roshawn Jaeir Kangal, 19 years alias Lil Johnny of McClean Gap, Silver Sands, Christ Church who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Sunday 29th September, 2024 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Saturday 2nd November 2024, he was apprehended and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service