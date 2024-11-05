Breaking News

  • Lady from Eagle Hall is missing, have you seen her?

  • Kang(al) conquered, Lil Johnny at Dodds, make sure and visit Police’s Instagram

  • “Difficult Conversations – The End of Liberty” by Grenville Phillips II

  • Stabbing Death in Cave Land in the wee hours, police scour for clues…

  • Almost $60,000 in Weed and Coke gets couple $10K bail each

  • Edey Village man faces murder charge, remanded towards end of November

On Saturday 2nd November 2024, he was apprehended and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

Kang(al) conquered, Lil Johnny at Dodds, make sure and visit Police’s Instagram

AirBourne

, ,

Kang(al) conquered, Lil Johnny at Dodds, make sure and visit Police’s Instagram

AirBourne

, ,
On Saturday 2nd November 2024, he was apprehended and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

Roshawn Jaeir Kangal, 19 years alias Lil Johnny of McClean Gap, Silver Sands, Christ Church who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Sunday 29th September, 2024 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Saturday 2nd November 2024, he was apprehended and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.
On Saturday 2nd November 2024, he was apprehended and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

  • Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant of Police

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 200
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280