Insurance Agency partners with Publisher to benefit St Martin Elementary School

NAGICO Insurances and St. Martin publisher Lasana M. Sekou recently delighted Grade 2 (Group 4) students at Sr. Borgia Elementary School by introducing and presenting the storybook Ti Koko and Kush Kush during their English class.

The book, published in St Martin by House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP), was written by Virgin Islands educator Dr. Patricia G. Turnbull.

Students of Grade 2 (Group 4), at Sr. Borgia Elementary School hold up their copy of the new printing of Ti Koko and Kush Kush, as they pose (11.14.24), with Lisa Brown (L, back row), Marketing Manager at NAGICO, Tamisha Wigley (4th L, back row), NAGICO Operations Manager, and Principal Edmaira Jacobs (3rd R, back row). (Photo courtesy: NAGICO)

HNP president Jacqueline Sample expressed her happiness upon hearing from NAGICO that the presentation was filled with excitement, “as the young students eagerly giggled, watched with bright eyes, and answered questions from the presenters while the new book was shown” and described to them.

Ti Koko and Kush Kush explores friendship and environmental awareness, as a young coconut tree, a wise yam, and their friends team up to save their bayside community from a mysterious destroyer, “Brogudoosh!”

“Reading is an essential skill that opens doors to endless opportunities and should be encouraged from an early age,” said NAGICO Marketing Manager Lisa Brown to the attentive students. “While technology will evolve, always discipline yourself to read and engage your mind. Learning never stops, and reading is the foundation of knowledge,” she added.

As HNP’s projects director, Sekou told the Sr. Borgia students that reading is an important skill that can be both a personal and family activity, and when nurtured, a lifelong habit. “By presenting Ti Koko and Kush Kush, we hope to further inspire a love of reading and learning in young people,” he said.

Sekou thanked NAGICO for partnering with HNP on the Caribbean book and local publishing project to promote literacy and foster a love for reading among young children.

“NAGICO’s support aligns well with our shared goals of fostering literacy and expanding educational resources. This partnership strengthens vital literacy skills and demonstrates NAGICO’s commitment to community engagement and educational advancement,” added Sekou.

In its news release, NAGICO highlighted that while “Sekou is recognized as one of the Caribbean’s prolific poets,” he is “best known on the island as a ‘son of the soil’ for his contributions to St. Maarten’s culture through the creative arts, including his work as a poet, short story writer, and author of over 20 books.”

Tamisha Wigley, the new Operations Manager for NAGICO St. Maarten, Saba, and Statia, helped present the colorful hardcover storybook. Each student received a copy of Ti Koko and Kush Kush and was challenged by Wigley to read it and provide a summary to their English subject teacher, Lechardes Bell.

Brown said that Sr. Borgia Elementary School Principal Edmaira Jacobs welcomed the storybook as a valuable addition to the school’s resources. She thanked Sekou and the NAGICO team for the donation and for spending time with the class. Both Principal Jacobs and Teacher Bell expressed their appreciation and promised to make full use of the storybook.