HEADLINE TORONTO SHOW AT THE DRAKE UNDERGROUND ON NOVEMBER 26

WHAT HAVE I ‘DON Tracklist:

1. JACK’S HILL DREAMERS (feat. Skip Marley)

2. EASY! (feat. Banx & Ranx)

3. RITA’S REVENGE (feat. Natural High Music)

4. SHEDOENEED (feat. Stonebwoy & Jag.Huligin)

5. TORONTO CONDO GIRLS (feat. Solo YT)

6. WAY WE KNOW

Fast-rising visionary artist King Cruff releases his long-awaited debut EP WHAT HAVE I ‘DON via Tuff Gong Collective/Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company.

About the body of work, King Cruff says, “WHAT HAVE I ‘DON is exposure therapy for me and is about using reflection as a way to confront and get to the root of my imposture syndrome instead of burying it. The title references the choices I’ve made leading up to this point, and the position that it’s brought me to. It’s not an admission of guilt or regret, but instead references a moment of awe to where this chain of events has led me.”

WHAT HAVE I ‘DON includes features by Skip Marley, Stonebwoy, Jag.Huligin, Solo YT, and production by !llmind, Don Mills, Banx & Ranx, Tessellated, Circa Eleven, Natural High Music, A.J. Mills, Pops, Lowner, and OLivR. See the tracklist for WHAT HAVE I ‘DON below.

Known for his poetic lyricism and innovative sound that blends elements of hip-hop, dancehall, reggae and funk, King Cruff’s debut project promises to further solidify him as an artist to watch.

On the standout track “JACK’S HILL DREAMERS”, King Cruff’s first official collaboration with his cousin Skip Marley, the two artists tackle a dreamy, bouncy hip-hop beat produced by Illmind and Don Mills with a unique reggae flair. Cruff says, “This is the signature hybrid take that you only get from a King Cruff record. Skip joins in with a razor-sharp verse that brings a significant edge to the track. We always talked about working together, even when we were younger. This track was made in our first studio session and it felt natural – we threw a bunch of ideas around and landed on a song that is personal to both of us and our upbringing in Jamaica, but still relatable to the feeling of winning with family.”

Expanding on the theme of the song, King Cruff adds: “Starting from Jack’s Hill in Kingston and seeing all the goals that I’ve set for myself be manifested slowly but surely, I can’t take anything for granted. The pre-chorus line ‘Nobody told me that life could be this good’ is very important; we grow up being told that life is not fair and life is hard, which is true, but how often do we hear about how good life can become? How often are we pushed or inspired to chase after what we dream about? That’s what this song is about.”