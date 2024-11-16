Hampshire Hawks name squad to compete in Global Super League

Breaking News

Hampshire Hawks have named their squad to compete in the inaugural Global Super League in Guyana.

The group will be captained by Hampshire’s all-time leading wicket taker, Chris Wood, with James Vince unavailable due to being contracted to play in the Abu Dhabi T10.

John Turner will be on England Lions’ tour of South Africa during the competition, but fast bowler Sonny Baker is set to make his debut in a Hampshire shirt, while batter Ali Orr is set to return to 1st XI action after fracturing his arm in the opening Vitality Blast match on 30 May.
Scott Currie is unavailable due to picking up a knee injury whilst on international duty with Scotland, but Benny Howell comes back having recovered from injury.

Scott Currie is unavailable due to picking up a knee injury whilst on international duty with Scotland, but Benny Howell comes back having recovered from injury.

Hampshire Hawks Global Super League Squad:

Chris Wood Captain (25)Felix Organ (3)
Toby Albert (15)Ali Orr (27)
Sonny Baker (95)Tom Prest (24)
Liam Dawson (8)Joe Weatherley (5)
James Fuller (26)Brad Wheal (58)
Benny Howell (7)TBC
Fletcha Middleton (17)TBC

Two further players, outside of Hampshire’s contracted players, are due to be confirmed before the tournament.

Hampshire Hawks’ Global Super League Fixtures:

Date & TimeTeamsVenue
Weds 27 November7pm AST11pm GMTHampshire HawksRangpur RidersGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Sat 30 November10am AST2pm GMTHampshire HawksLahore QalandersGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Sun 1 December7pm AST11pm GMTGuyana Amazon WarriorsHampshire HawksGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Fri 6 December7pm AST11pm GMTHampshire HawksVictoriaGuyana National Stadium, Providence
Sat 7 December7pm AST11pm GMTFinal – First Place v Second PlaceGuyana National Stadium, Providence
