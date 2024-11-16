Hampshire Hawks name squad to compete in Global Super League

Hampshire Hawks have named their squad to compete in the inaugural Global Super League in Guyana.
The group will be captained by Hampshire’s all-time leading wicket taker, Chris Wood, with James Vince unavailable due to being contracted to play in the Abu Dhabi T10.
Scott Currie is unavailable due to picking up a knee injury whilst on international duty with Scotland, but Benny Howell comes back having recovered from injury.
Hampshire Hawks Global Super League Squad:
|Chris Wood Captain (25)
|Felix Organ (3)
|Toby Albert (15)
|Ali Orr (27)
|Sonny Baker (95)
|Tom Prest (24)
|Liam Dawson (8)
|Joe Weatherley (5)
|James Fuller (26)
|Brad Wheal (58)
|Benny Howell (7)
|TBC
|Fletcha Middleton (17)
|TBC
Two further players, outside of Hampshire’s contracted players, are due to be confirmed before the tournament.
Hampshire Hawks’ Global Super League Fixtures:
|Date & Time
|Teams
|Venue
|Weds 27 November7pm AST11pm GMT
|Hampshire Hawks
|Rangpur Riders
|Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|Sat 30 November10am AST2pm GMT
|Hampshire Hawks
|Lahore Qalanders
|Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|Sun 1 December7pm AST11pm GMT
|Guyana Amazon Warriors
|Hampshire Hawks
|Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|Fri 6 December7pm AST11pm GMT
|Hampshire Hawks
|Victoria
|Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|Sat 7 December7pm AST11pm GMT
|Final – First Place v Second Place
|Guyana National Stadium, Providence
