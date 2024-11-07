EHS Celebrates 55 Years of Giving Back

Investing in education and the health of Barbadians is the focus of the Eric Hassell & Son Ltd (EHS) team as they celebrate their 55th anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, the family-owned shipping agency, which offers logistics services, warehousing and international freight forwarding, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) and presented equipment to the Rotary Club of Barbados.

In his welcome Mark Hassell, Board Chairman, EHS, highlighted the history of which began with his grandfather, Captain Eric Hassell who launched the business at the age of 54 years of age, of which 27 has been spent as a schooner captain. This meant he had firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities in inter-island shipping.

Mr. Hassell confirmed, “Over these last 55 years, as the industry and trade have grown and evolved in Barbados, so have we. From handling inter-island schooners to representing global commercial cargo lines, we have grown as our nation has grown.” He continued, EHS’ services now encompass container cargo, barrels and personal effects, warehousing and logistics, freight forwarding, trucking, and even some aspects of air freight. We have also expanded into the agency of special purpose vessels, such as military and ocean research ships, adapting to the changing needs of our clients and the global maritime landscape.”

The Chairman said, “Today, we are not just celebrating our past; we are investing in our future. We are marking this occasion with two charitable contributions that reflect our core values and commitments.” He took the opportunity to launch the Eric Hassell Memorial Scholarship which will provide scholarships for ten (10) students in the Certificate and Diploma programmes in Marine Diesel Engineering and Maritime Operations, at the SJPI commencing in 2025. “Our grandfather always encouraged educational pursuits and we see this as a way to honour his legacy while directly addressing the growing need for young talent in our industry.”

In introducing the second anniversary presentation, Mr. Hassell turned to the company’s contribution of a Symphony Breast Pump system to the Amai programme, led by The Rotary Club of Barbados. This initiative will support young at-risk mothers and their children, providing resources, equipment, and training over an 8-month period. He explained, “Our donation continues our commitment to early childhood causes, following our previous contribution of an incubator unit to the NICU at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 2019.” He concluded with, “At EHS we have always believed in the power of service. We do not manufacture goods; we do not sell any products; we provide services. So, what better way to celebrate 55 years than by serving our community in areas close to our hearts.”

Coreen Kennedy-Taitt, Board Chairman of the SJPI said, “On behalf of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI), I extend our sincere thanks to the Eric Hassell Group of Companies for partnering with us to offer up to ten (10) scholarships in the critical fields of Maritime and Marine Diesel.” She explained, “This generous initiative reflects a shared commitment to fostering the growth of Barbados’ maritime industry by investing in our students’ education. The signing of this MOU not only solidifies a meaningful collaboration between industry and education but also represents a significant step toward preparing the next generation of skilled professionals to drive innovation and excellence in the sector.”

Upon receiving the donation, Arlene Ross, President, Rotary Club of Barbados, confirmed it would form part of the recently launched Amai Programme, a free eight month training opportunity for mothers up to the age of 24 years of age. She elaborated, “Amai which is Shona for mother, focuses on the health and welfare of young mothers and their children in addition to empowering them with personal development opportunities including psychosocial/clinical support and vocational and technical skills training.”

Erica Luke, Managing Director, EHS, also spoke of her grandfather and founder of EHS, Captain Eric Hassell’s acknowledgement of the importance of education to personal development. She explained that although he wanted to study medicine he was forced to follow the Saban tradition of seafaring and at 11 years of age and having completed his primary school education, he became an apprentice on his father’s ship, Edward VII and from there became a self-made man. Mrs. Luke added, “However Captain Hassell was always willing to support his children and grandchildren in their quest to further their education and over the years he also encouraged his staff to further themselves to do the same and it is an important aspect of the culture of learning and development that we have continued at EHS.” “Today’s presentations are the continuation of the man they also called “Peacey’s”, legacy as we celebrate 55 years of the company he founded and built.”