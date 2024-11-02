Breaking News

  • Stabbing Death in Cave Land in the wee hours, police scour for clues…

  • Almost $60,000 in Weed and Coke gets couple $10K bail each

  • Edey Village man faces murder charge, remanded towards end of November

  • Leaders from LatAm & C’bean Meet to Discuss Policies and Strengthen Resilience in The Region

  • 20 year old from Martin’s Rd soon to appear on Wanted Mondays in IG

  • Man from Bissex Housing Area loses life after altercation near Jackson Tenantry

Romel Andre Williams, 42 years of 2nd Avenue, Edey Village, Christ Church

Edey Village man faces murder charge, remanded towards end of November

Edey Village man faces murder charge, remanded towards end of November

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (District ‘A’) has formally charged Romel Andre Williams, 42 years of 2nd Avenue, Edey Village, Christ Church for the following offence:

  1. Murder of Trevor Bradshaw – Friday 25th October, 2024.

Williams appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes, of the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 31st October, 2024 and was remanded to Dodds prison. He is scheduled to reappear in the same court on Thursday 28th November, 2025.

