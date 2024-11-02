Edey Village man faces murder charge, remanded towards end of November

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (District ‘A’) has formally charged Romel Andre Williams, 42 years of 2nd Avenue, Edey Village, Christ Church for the following offence:

Romel Andre Williams, 42 years of 2nd Avenue, Edey Village, Christ Church

Murder of Trevor Bradshaw – Friday 25th October, 2024.

Williams appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes, of the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 31st October, 2024 and was remanded to Dodds prison. He is scheduled to reappear in the same court on Thursday 28th November, 2025.